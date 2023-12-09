Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock valued at $389,444,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.