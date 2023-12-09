Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 53 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $703.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $730.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $657.68 and a 200-day moving average of $649.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.50.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

