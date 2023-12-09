813 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $249.65 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

