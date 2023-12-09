Appian Way Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 715,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,270,000. O-I Glass accounts for approximately 5.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of O-I Glass at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.