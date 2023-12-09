JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Lifted by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657,500 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 3.7% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of JD.com worth $45,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $26.45 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

