Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Holdings Lifted by Darlington Partners Capital Management LP

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,786,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,855 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 10.6% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned about 1.77% of Americold Realty Trust worth $154,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 983.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,792,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

