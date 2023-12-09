Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Snap worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $179,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $179,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,467,985 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,317. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Trading Up 2.2 %

Snap stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. 20,718,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,214,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snap

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.