Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 351.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $143,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

