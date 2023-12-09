NinePointTwo Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $158,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 68,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,272 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,977 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.