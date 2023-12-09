Cynosure Management LLC Purchases 1,788 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cynosure Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Gartner makes up 1.8% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,624 shares of company stock worth $32,163,017. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IT traded up $6.00 on Friday, hitting $452.00. The stock had a trading volume of 431,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $453.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.50.

View Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.