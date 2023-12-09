Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000. Boeing makes up 1.8% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $244.45 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $244.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

