Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Bought by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Ferroglobe worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.35 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

