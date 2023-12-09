Cynosure Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,447,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,523. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

