Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 145,405 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,405 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.02% of Vimeo worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of VMEO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.87. 1,185,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,858. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $648.69 million, a PE ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

About Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

