Stephens Inc. AR Has $113.29 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $113,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average is $155.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

