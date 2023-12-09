iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is GM Advisory Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 6.4% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Gold Trust worth $76,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.