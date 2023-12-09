Anson Funds Management LP Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $30.74 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

