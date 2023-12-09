iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,326,000 after acquiring an additional 774,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $276.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $256.33 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

