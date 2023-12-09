United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $35.95 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,459 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

