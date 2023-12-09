Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 18,296 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

VRSK opened at $232.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.50 and its 200-day moving average is $233.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

