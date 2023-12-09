United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 108,939 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,939 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.