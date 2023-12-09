Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average is $143.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

