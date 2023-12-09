Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,608 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

