Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock remained flat at $50.31 during trading on Friday. 5,747,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

