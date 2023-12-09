SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) is Alta Park Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Alta Park Capital LP increased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,234,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,341 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne comprises 5.0% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 1.11% of SentinelOne worth $48,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

NYSE S traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 11,583,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,869. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,839.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,587 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $201,895.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 565,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,575 shares of company stock worth $6,987,513. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

