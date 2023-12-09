Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys 578 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. 2,509,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,661. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

