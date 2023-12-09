Peninsula Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,530 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,980 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.71. 1,388,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,580. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day moving average is $194.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

