Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 164.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,811,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,337,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 206.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 83,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,839. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

