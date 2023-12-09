Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,515,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,867 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $169,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,443,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,328,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,641,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,038,000 after buying an additional 112,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $50.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.