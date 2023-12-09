Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $553.33. 328,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,179. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $559.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $524.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

