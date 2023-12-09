Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET traded up $8.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $224.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $2,600,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,780 shares of company stock valued at $34,734,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

