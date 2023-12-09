Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is Clearfield Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Clearfield Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,442 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 1.9% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FYBR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after buying an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,468,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 35.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,594,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,522 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,621,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,500. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.