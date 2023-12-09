Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 276,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $85,837,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 949.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 45,338 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $4,970,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $400,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

