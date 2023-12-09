Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $61.49 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $61,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.38.
FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of FLT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.09. 546,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,355. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $278.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.68.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
