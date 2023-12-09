Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,024 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 2.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Centene worth $40,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Centene by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Centene by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.77. 2,693,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

