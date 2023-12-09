Peninsula Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peninsula Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.94. 13,959,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,333. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.