Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 49,582 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $51,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 628,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 264,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BND traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. 7,349,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,639. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

