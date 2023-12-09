224,739 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 224,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,550,000. Snowflake makes up 4.0% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Snowflake by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.53.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8 %

SNOW stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. 5,294,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,265. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

