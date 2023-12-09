Alta Park Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alta Park Capital LP lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 3.2% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Workday worth $31,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $32,681,120. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.47. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $274.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.21, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

