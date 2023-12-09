Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275,463 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.8% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $33,315,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 661,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 186,035 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 42,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BABA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,914,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,059,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

