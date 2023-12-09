Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,636. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $96.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

