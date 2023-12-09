26,870 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000. Waste Management makes up approximately 4.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.50. 1,638,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,507. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $174.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

