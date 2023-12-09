Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Holdings Reduced by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP decreased its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028,483 shares during the period. Marqeta makes up approximately 1.0% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned 0.38% of Marqeta worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,901. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marqeta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.