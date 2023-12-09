Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 14,055 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.4% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 486,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,438,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.84. 103,126,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,943,824. The firm has a market cap of $775.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

