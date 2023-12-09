1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0513 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

