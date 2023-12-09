1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2023

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0513 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.