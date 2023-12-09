Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 454,103 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,103 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $67,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,323,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242,494. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

