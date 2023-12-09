Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705,253 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $83,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.53. 5,730,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,049. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.