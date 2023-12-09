1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in H&R Block by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,382,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.7 %

H&R Block stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

