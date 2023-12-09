ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

