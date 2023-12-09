1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.